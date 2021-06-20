Woman kidnapped from Dhaka kitchen market, raped by 3

A woman has alleged that she was kidnapped and raped by three men in the capital's Pallabi area last week. However, four days on, police are yet to lodge an FIR in connection with the complaint.

The alleged crime occurred around 5pm on Tuesday, when the woman was passing through the Mirpur-11 kitchen market area.

According to the woman, a resident of Mirpur, two men sprayed some liquid on her face and forcibly took her to a nearby house, where another man joined them.

Later, the trio took turns to rape her. After the alleged crime, the three had threatened to kill the woman if she revealed her ordeal to anyone.

Initially the woman chose not to tell her family members about the rape due to the fear and stigma surrounding sexual violence in the society. Later she confided in her husband.

When contacted, the officer-in-charge of the Pallabi police station, Parvez Hossain, told UNB that the woman had come to the police station late on Tuesday evening.

"At the time, she told that she was kidnapped by two men, but didn't mention about the rape. On Friday, she visited the police station again and alleged that she was raped too," the OC said.

When asked why no FIR has been lodged yet, the officer responded: "We are probing the complaint." -UNB











