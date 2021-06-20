Mental health of students

Dear Sir

Educational institutions were closed on 18 March, 2020 as fatal covid-19 virus started showing its devastating effects in our country. Closing the educational institutions was one of the few actions that Bangladesh government took to curb the surge of corona virus.



Since then, pupils have been constraining themselves in houses so that safeguarding is ensured. Having been restrained, they could hardly concentrate on studies because it's immensely cumbersome for some underprivileged students coping with the online based education activities. Besides, the opportunity of involving themselves in extracurricular activities has been constrained due to this catastrophic situation. Therefore, negative mental condition appears among the students following the closure of students from educational institutions. Over 150 students have choose the path of suicide to get rid of depression during the corona pandemic, which depicts the mental conditions of students in Bangladesh.



Nevertheless, mental health has always been neglected over the years in our country as no one is still concerned about the stricken condition of mental health. But, it's likely the high time to be aware about the mental state of students, otherwise suicidal case would be increased alarmingly. Hence, appropriate action should be taken as early as possible to improve mental health condition of students.



Zawadul Karim

Student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalgonj