Father’s Day and its significance



Mir Mahmudul Haque Chowdhury



The idea of honouring fathers in a special day was first given by Ms Sonora Dodd from Spokane, Washington, USA. When Sonora attended a Mother's Day program in 1909, she thought that if there is a day for honouring mother then there should also be a day to honour fathers. Sonora's father Henry Jackson Smart singly handled to raise Sonora and five children after the death of her mother during childbirth. Sonora worked few years for the recognition of the Father's Day and made the movement successful at last.



Woodrow Wilson, the first US President celebrated the Father's Day on June 1916. In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge first recognized the Father's Day in the USA. Later on, in the year 1972, President Richard Nixon recognized the permanent national observance of Father's Day as the third Sunday of June. Now the day is observed as Father's Day almost all over the world.



Father is the super hero to his child. He is always ready to take any responsibility and solve any problem of his children. Like mother, the contribution of father towards children is beyond words. Fathers always work under pressure in the office to fulfil the every requirement of children and all family members. They always try to spend maximum time with the family. A father is ready to fulfil the wishes of the children at any time at any cost. He tries his best to turn all the uncertainties into successful one.



In our country Father's Day is celebrated from last two decades. Some schools invite fathers to observe the day. This culture of celebration is fast spreading. Special arrangements are taken to welcome the fathers. Greeting cards, wishing cards and special gifts are given to fathers by their children. Some schools arrange cultural and other programs on the occasion of Father's Day. Father's Day helps children come closer to their fathers. Celebration of the festival helps them understand the important role their father play in their life.



Father-child relationship is one of the strongest and sweetest relations in this world. A child has some demands which can only be solved or fulfilled by his father. Now a days, most of the fathers take the responsibilities of nourishing their children for their proper growth along with mothers. Even, these fathers lull their babies to sleep. For sons, father is an idol and the strongest man they aspire to emulate and for a daughter, father is the most ideal man in the world and also the first man she gets adore from.



In building up habits and morals, one's childhood is mostly influenced by father. Children always follow how their father interacts and reacts with others. They also follow the habitual etiquettes and mannerism of the father. The emotional development and mental attitude is also inherited from father. A child learns a lot of things in his life from father that nobody can ever teach. There are an uncountable number of traits that a child takes from his father. So, father is the most important and influencing teacher for a child.



Father's Day is a day dedicated to all fathers, living or late around the world. This day is observed every year to honour the father, fatherhood and paternal bonds. Children depend on their father for their spiritual, emotional, physical, financial and social well being. It is observed that children who do not have their fathers with them are very much inclined to drug and other social menaces like drop out from schools and their mental growth is hampered too.



Those children often suffer from various psychological disorders including fear, low self confidence, and problems in facing people. These children most often feel themselves like one out of the society. The celebration of Father's Day also strengthens the tenor of father-child relationship and consequently raises the emotional development of a child.

A father can sacrifice his any luxury for the little benefit of his children. Often he does not take any rich food or glamorous cloth for his own satisfaction or pleasure. He always thinks for the delight of his children. He is the foremost security-guard of his children. He tries to protect his children from any danger or critical situation even by sacrificing his own life. Some children do not realize the value of their father when he is alive and often ignore their fathers. They also do not discharge due duties to their father. But when they realize the value of father, it is often too late and cannot be recompensed by monetary expenses at all.



A father is a teacher, a trainer, a healer, a preacher, a security and a friend to his children. Fathers need not to be physically present with children to play those roles, the mind of children bears the guidance and teaching of father. Father's Day is meant to recall and recognize the endless efforts, initiatives and contributions of all the fathers around the world. On this day, we should show our gratitude, love, and honour towards every father of the world. Every day should be Father's Day for the children.

The writer is a banker















