Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:20 AM
Home Editorial

Uncertain economic recovery

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021

South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) organised a three-day long virtual conference--which ended yesterday. The theme of the conference was, "COVID-19 Recovery: Contexts and Priorities". Prominent economists and experts attended the conference. Evidently, the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered one of the worst global economic crises in recent times. As more and more businesses are facing risks of closure, unemployment is on the rise globally. Moreover, nationwide lockdowns and international mobility restrictions have disrupted global supply chains.

Unquestionably, governments and policymakers around the world are now faced with a daunting challenge of devising effective restoration policies to bring back employment and poverty figures to pre-pandemic levels. According to a prominent economist, economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and growth in developing nations like Bangladesh is uncertain as they cannot take out huge loans like the developed countries.

However, Bangladesh in the last 20 years has experienced consistent, stable growth despite the lack of rules and high reliance on a single export of readymade products. In the corona situation, developed countries are lending money to their people to cope with the pandemic impacts. They are thus expected to return to rapid growth, but not all countries can do it the same way--because all countries do not have the same kind of infrastructure and institutions and they cannot enforce policy in the same way.

Hence, a country like Bangladesh, which has had a positive growth trajectory in the recent past and relied strongly on certain booming industries, needs to remain open to the uncertainty that the same success with the same sets of exports might not be feasible because of the reorientation in global trade, consumer preferences, and trade links caused by the pandemic. The future of Bangladesh may lie in its ability to get properly plugged into the Chinese value chain through diversifying its exports away from Europe and North America, regions.

A closed-order deals environment which is stable in nature can provide the key actors powerful expectations and motivate them to innovate, invest, and create industries as well as produce high rates of growth.

However, recovery does not happen overnight and is determined by several underlying factors. The structure of a country's economy plays a strong role. It is important to recognise the radical uncertainty in the current world context in which it is extremely difficult to forecast what might happen to the overall global climate for growth, which countries like Bangladesh are facing. Therefore, with the preparation to face uncertainty in global market, it is necessary to target different markets fro export goods.



