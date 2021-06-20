Video
Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:20 AM
Home Countryside

30,000 villagers suffer for mud road at Durgapur

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

The mud road in Nandigram Village under Nawdanga Union of Durgapur Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, June 19: Due to a mud-road in Durgapur Upazila of the district, 30,000 people have been suffering for long.
The road is about 1.5 kilometre long. It is located in Nandigram Village at Nawdanga Union under Upazila of the district. It has now been 17 years passing after being firstly promised by public representatives to metalise the road.
The road flowing through the middle of Taherpur main road ranging from Mohanganj is the only path for these villagers.
Locals complained, local leaders have been telling for the last 17 years that the road has been approved for making pucca. The road is used by people of four/five villages.
In the rainy season, knee-level water gets stranded on the road.
Kawsar, Aynal, Sohraf, Mainul, Moyen and others of Nandigram alleged, though all areas have been developed by the government, the road is remaining neglected. During the rainy season, neither people nor transports can use it due to stranded water as well as deplorable condition.
They also said, at the time of voting, candidates come to make promise to develop the road, but after the election they just remain to say nothing about it.
Students like Sumaiya, Khadiza, and Rabbul said, it cannot be possible to go to school-college through the road in the rainy season.
In taking emergency patients to hospital, it requires alternative option, they mentioned.
Union Member Abdus Samad said, the road has been shown to political leaders including MPs and ministers; they did not metalise it. The road is not developed due to unknown reason.
In this connection, he added, the upazila engineer has been told time and again.
Upazila Engineer Khalilur Rahman said, proposals regarding the road were sent for several times; but it did not work.
At present many projects have been sent, but these are not approved due to corona, he mentioned. "We are expecting to get approval for the road soon," he added.



