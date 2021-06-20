Two minors drown in two districts

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Kishoreganj, in two days.

BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Momin, 3, son of Morshed Alam, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Sachra Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Momin fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while he was playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Borhanuddin Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Borhanuddin Police Station (PS) Mazharul Amin confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mazharul Islam, 8, son of Asaduzzaman of Purba Fakamara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Mazharul fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while he was playing beside it.

Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.

Katiadi Model PS OC Sahadat Hossain confirmed incident.





















