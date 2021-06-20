23 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 23 people including four women have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Khulna, Moulvibazar and Noakhali, recently.

RAJSHAHI: Eleven people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Godagari, Charghat and Bagha upazilas of the district in five days.

Police arrested five members of a juvenile gang involved in various crimes in Godagari Upazila on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Sumon, 20, Sanaullah, 22, Aminul Islam Amin, 30, Ahmed, 17 and Tasib, 17.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari Model Police Station (PS) Mohammad Kamrul Islam said an organised gang has been involved in various crimes including robbery and eve teasing in the upazila for long.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at night and arrested five of the members of the gang. However, the arrested were sent to jail, the OC added.

River police on Wednesday arrested three accused of a college student murder case from Charghat Upazila in the district.

The accused are Farad Ali, 16, son of Zakir Hossain; Sabbir Hossain, 19, son of Mosharraf; and Sajal, 18, son of Sajjad. They all are residents of Thanapara Village in the upazila.

Charghat River Police In-Charge Monirul Islam said college student Seemanto went missing on May 18 after he went to take a bath in the Padma River with friends.

Police recovered his body the next day and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Post-mortem report mentioned that Seemanto was killed, not drowned in the river.

Later, the deceased's father filed a case with Charghat PS.

In the case, he made three identified and 6/7 unidentified people accused.

Following this, police arrested three accused on Wednesday, the official added.

On the other hand, police have arrested three youths on charge of gang-raping a schoolgirl in Bagha Upazila of the district.

The accused are identified as Tareq, 25, Arif Hossain alias Nasir Uddin, 23 and Sabuj Ali.

Police arrested them from their houses on Sunday. However, the main accused, Al Amin, is absconding.

The victim, in her complaint lodged on Sunday night, said her boyfriend Al Amin, 27, had developed physical relations with her with a promise of marriage.

The girl alleged that Al Amin called her over mobile phone on Saturday evening. As she went to Bagha Health Complex from Tentulia Village in the upazila, Al Amin left her alone with his three friends where they raped her.

Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam said the girl along with her parents came to the police station on Sunday night and filed a rape case against the four.

Police made the arrest based on that allegation.

The arrested have been sent to jail through the court on Monday afternoon, the OC added.

CHUADANGA: Nine people including three women and a child were arrested during illegally entering Bangladesh from India on Wednesday.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested them from Jibananagar and Kusumpur areas of the district in the morning. All the arrested are Bangladeshi citizens.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam Khan, assistant director of BGB Maheshpur-58 Battalion, said eight people were arrested in Jibannagar and one was in Kusumpur area for entering the country illegally.

A case has been filed under the section 11 (1) (c) of the Bangladesh Passport Order 1973 in this connection.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man has been arrested in Dumuria Upazila of the district in a case filed over killing his former wife.

Police arrested Liton Molla, 38, on Tuesday midnight.

Earlier, Liton beat up his former wife Parvin Begum and hacked her to death.

Later, a case was filed with Dumuria PS.

Following this, police arrested Liton at midnight.

Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Members of BGB on Tuesday arrested an Indian citizen from Sindurkhan border area in Sreemangal Upazila of the district for illegally entering Bangladesh.

The arrested person is Samja Bibi, 3, resident of Kamalpar PS area in Dhalai District of India.

She was arrested from near the international border pillar no. 1943/10 while intruding in the area from India.

Later, BGB handed Samja over to Sreemangal PS.

BGB-55 Commanding Officer Lt. Colonel SNM Samiunnabi Chowdhury said a case has been filed against the detained woman with Sreemangal PS for intruding into Bangladesh.

Sreemangal PS OC Md Abdus Salek confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested a man in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday on charge of two murder cases.

Md Samsul alias Kopa Samsu, 45, was arrested along with a light gun (LG), two bullets, and a hammer from Katakhali Village under Jahajmara Union in the upazila at night.

Confirming the matter on Wednesday morning, Hatiya PS OC Md Abul Khair said Charishwar Union Parishad Member Rabindrachandra Das was hacked and shot to death near Khaserhat Government Primary School on June 9 midnight.

He was made 20 No. accused in a murder case filed in this connection.

On May 19, Jobayer of Sonadia Union was hacked to death over previous enmity. Samsul is 8 No. accused in the murder, the OC added.

















