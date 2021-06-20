7,122 houses to be handed over to landless families in 8 dists today

A total of 7,122 semi-pucca houses will be handed over to the landless and homeless people in eight districts- Khulna, Bagerhat, Bogura, Jhenidah, Patuakhali, Rangamati, Sirajganj and Thakurgaon, as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho.'

The handing-over ceremony will be inaugurated through a video-conferencing by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from Ganabhaban on Sunday at 10:30 am.

On the day, more than 53,000 landless and homeless families across the country will get houses and lands. The houses are being built on government khas lands at a cost of about Tk 1.90 lakh. Besides, per house transport cost has been fixed at Tk 4,000.

KHULNA: A total of 1,351 landless families in the district will get semi-pucca houses.

Under Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government is constructing 1,351 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the district in the second phase.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain said this in a press briefing held at his office on Friday.

He said the district administration has prepared a list of 5,088 landless poor people to get them semi-pucca houses as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In the first phase, 922 landless people received the houses.

Now the construction is going on to build 1,351 houses, the DC said, adding that district and upazila level monitoring team is regularly supervising to ensure quality and sustainable houses for the poor people.

Additional DC (Revenue) Mosammat Shahnaz Parvin, Additional DC (Education and ICT) Md Sadiqur Rahman and Khulna Press Club President SM Zahid Hossain, among others, were present at the press briefing.

BAGERHAT: Under Asrayan Project-2, 645 homeless and landless families in the district will get houses and lands on Sunday. Already 434 houses have been completed. The remaining 222 ones will be completed before the handing-over date.

Each family will get document of two decimals of land along with house.

This information was confirmed by DC Mohammad Azizul Islam at a press briefing held in his office conference room on Friday noon.

Among others, Deputy Director (DD) of the Local Government Department-Bagerhat Dev Prasad Pal, Additional DC (Revenue) Mohammad Shahinuzzaman, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammed Mosabberul Islam, and Nejarat Deputy Collector Mohammad Shahjahan were present at the press briefing.

BOGURA: A view-exchange meeting with journalists about inaugurating house-giving among homeless and landless people in the district was held on Friday at 11am. The meeting was organised in the conference room of the DC office.

DC Md Ziaul Haq said, under the Phase-2, houses will be handed over among beneficiary families on June 20 at 10:30am.

A total of 875 families from 12 upazilas will get houses. Tk 1.90 lakh has been allocated for construction of a house. On this account, the total construction cost of 875 houses stands at about Tk 16.28 crore. Besides, per house transport cost has been fixed at Tk 4,000.

The view-exchange meeting was attended, among others, by Additional DC (ADC) Ujjal Kumar Ghosh, and ADC (Education and ICT) Masum.

JHENAIDAH: A total of 186 homeless and landless families are going to get semi-pucca houses (tin-shed concrete houses) in the district under Phase-2 of the Ashrayan Project.

Under the Phase-1, 408 houses were handed over earlier in the district. A total of 108 houses will be handed over on Sunday. The remaining houses are under construction.

This information was confirmed by DC Mojibur Rahman at a press conference held in his office conference room on Friday.

Among others, Additional DC (ADC-Overall) Selim Reza, Sadar UNO SM Shaheen, NDC Erfanul Haque Chowdhury, Executive Magistrate Kamruzzaman Sarkar and other officials of the district administration and journalists were present at the press conference.

PATUAKHALI: A total of 2,781 homeless and landless families in the district are going to get houses on Sunday.

This was confirmed by DC Md Matiul Islam Chowdhury at a press conference held in his office conference room on Saturday at noon. Most of the construction of the houses has been completed, and the remaining houses will be completed soon, he added.

Among others, ADC (Revenue) JM Sarforaz, ADC (Overall) Md Humayun Kabir, ADC (Education and ICT) Ishrat Zahan, Press Club Vice-President Advocate Md Sohrab Hossain, General Secretary Jalal Ahmed, and other journalists of different print and electronic media were present at the conference.

RANGAMATI: A press briefing was held in the district on Friday morning. It was presided over by DC Md Mizanur Rahman.

Under Phase-2, a total of 623 houses have been completed for distribution. DC confirmed this information at the press briefing.

Under Phase-1, 268 houses were given in 10 upazilas of the district.

Of the houses under Phase-2, 156 ones are in Sadar Upazila, 35 in Kaptai Upazila, 177 in Rajasthali, 45 in Baghaichhori, 91 in Longut, 3 in Naniarchar, 10 in Jurachhari, 37 in Bilaichhari, and 69 in Kawkhali.

SIRAJGANJ: A total of 481 families will get houses under Phase-2 in the district on Sunday.

This was disclosed by DC Faruk Ahmed at a press briefing held in his office conference room on Friday morning. Earlier, 796 homeless and landless families were given houses under Phase-1.

Among others, ADC (Overall) Monir Hossain, ADC (Revenue) Mobarok Hossain, Sadar UNO Anwar Parvez, and journalists of different print and electronic media were present at the conference.

THAKURGAON: A press briefing was held in the conference room of the DC office on Friday.

DC KM Kamruzzaman informed that a total of 22,096 houses have been allocated in five upazilas of the district; of these, 180 ones will be inaugurated. After completion, the remaining houses will be handed over.

















