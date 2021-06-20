Video
Home Countryside

Sea fishers at Morrelganj pass hard time for ban

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Sheikh Saiful Islam Kabir

The photo shows sea fishers in Morrelganj Upazila repairing nets. photo: observer

The photo shows sea fishers in Morrelganj Upazila repairing nets. photo: observer

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, June 19: Sea fishers in Morrelganj Upazila of the district are passing days in hardship due to 65-day fishing ban.
According to field sources, the fishers are also passing idle time finding no other work. With their workless time, their families are suffering.
In the upazila, thousands of fishing families are living in Purbo Chandipur Poshuripara, Khawlia Amtali, Kumarkhali, Sannasi Maddhya Barishal, and Fasiatala under Chingrakhali Union, and in Gabtala, Boloibunia Shrenikhali, Baroikhali Kashmir, Putiphali Sonakhali, and Gajalia under Sadar Union and in Kumariazolar fishing village under Panchakaran Union.
Sea fishers Rubel Hawladar, Rajib Talukdar, Rahman Talukdar, Ibrahim Sheikh and others of Gabtala Village said, 86 kg rice per person is not enough for running their families; they cannot shift to alternative profession.
Due to the 65-day (May 20-June 23) fishing ban, fishers are passing time with weaving nets and repairing boats. Taking loans they are running their families.
There are about 9,643 registered fishers in the upazila. Of them, sea fishers are 3,000.
Beneficiary fishers are getting 86 kg rice each under VGF for 65 days, while Jatka fishers are getting 160 kg for four months.
General Secretary of Upazila Matsajibi League Al-Amin Sheikh said, a 11-point demand list was sent to the government, including 10 per cent quota for children of registered fishers in government service, interest free loan for trained fishers, setting up training centres at district and upazila levels, and raising Matsapalli Ashrayan in coastal and char areas. But only one-two of these have been implemented, he added.
If these demands are met, there will be change in the living standard of the fishing families.
Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Binay Kumar Ray said, a proposal has been sent to the ministry for increasing the rice allocation for the sea fishers under the VGF programme.
There is also a plan lying in the Fisheries Ministry for providing fishing tools and cash money, he mentioned.


