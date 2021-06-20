Seven-day lockdown begins in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, June 19: In the wake of a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Jhenidah, the district administration has imposed a seven-day lockdown here.

A public notice signed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Majibar Rahman was issued on Friday in this regard.

DC Majibar said the seven-day strict lockdown from June 19 to 25 was imposed in the district to prevent the transmission of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

The infection rate in the the district is over 45 per cent.

Inter-district transport services will be suspended during this time while emergency services are out of this order, the DC added.



