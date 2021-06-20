Video
Home Countryside

Villagers repair public road at Bagmara

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

The photo shows Konabaria villagers repairing Sripatipara Road at Bagmara. photo: observer

The photo shows Konabaria villagers repairing Sripatipara Road at Bagmara. photo: observer

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, June 19: On their own initiative, suffering villagers have recently repaired one kilometre (KM) road
in  Bagmara Upazila of the district.
During a recent visit, people of all ages of Konabaria Village were seen taking part in road development work on volunteer basis.
It was learnt, Sripatipara Road in Konabaria Village under
Hamirkutsa Union of the upazila had not been repaired in the last three decades. The condition of the southern part of the road became so bad.
Despite repeated request, higher authorities and local public
representatives did not make any heed in this regard. At last, villagers took the initiative to repair the road themselves.
Md Mosharraf Hossain, a teacher who took part in the repairing, said, "We informed local Union Member Abdus Salam Muntu and Chairman Anwar Hossain for several times, but they did not respond. Later, we started the renovation on our own initiative."
Ayub Ali, a BSc teacher and coordinator of the renovation work, said, this is an important road; thousands of people of different profession including school and college students use the road every day.
"So, thinking about plight of all, we have started its reform at our capacity," he added.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharif Ahmed said, the road has been repaired a few days back. But it got damaged again due to raining, he mentioned. However, he welcomed the initiative.
Some of the volunteers are Shamsul Sheikh, Chamir Khan, Samser Sardar, Abed, Badla, Nasir Sheikh, Shahanur Prang, Lecturer Anwar Hossain, Jaker Sardar, Chaiful, Aizul, Bablu, Sohag, Santu Mollah, Bandhan, Sohrab, Karim, Mazahar, Rahidul, Samad, Hafiz Sardar, Zelhaq, Majnu, Siraj, Munju Master, Ratan, Akkas, Babu, Akter, Firoz, Johnny, Ibrahim, Jabed, Mentu, Ganesh, Atiqul Sheikh, and Rahim.


