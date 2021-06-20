Video
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Two men allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Barishal, in two days.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An elderly man from an ethnic community reportedly committed suicide in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Jogesh Murmu, 67, son of late Arjun Murmu, was a resident of Neuta Gopaidanga Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Jogesh Murmu drank poison at his home in the morning.
Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex.
Later, he died at the hospital at around 10am while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without     autopsy.
BARISHAL: A day-labourer reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Gopal Das, 30, son of late Niha Das, was a resident of Borakotha Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Gopal Das hanged himself from a tree in front of his house.
Later, neighbours spotted his hanging body in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect Gopal might have committed suicide over his extramarital affair.
Wazirpur Model PS OC Md Ziaul Ahsan confirmed the incident.


