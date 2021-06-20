3 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Three people including a schoolgirl have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Rangamati and Thakurgaon, in two days.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A college student was killed in a road accident in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sanjil, 22, son of late Matiur Rahman, a resident of Birguchhina Village under Dhara Union in the upazila. He was an honours second year student of Dhara University College in the area.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' hit a motorcycle in Garhpara area on the Haluaghat-Mymensingh Regional Highway in the afternoon, leaving motorcyclist Sanjil dead on the spot.

However, police seized the bus.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.

RANGAMATI: A schoolgirl was killed and two others were injured as a Jeep (locally Known as Chander Gari) hit a motorcycle in Rajasthali Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified Oprui Ching Marma, 18, a ninth grader at Chitmaram High School in Kaptai.

The accident took place in Bangalhalia Shafipur area on the Chandroghona-Rajasthali Road at around 9:20am, which left three people from the motorcycle injured.

The injured were rushed to Chandraghona Christian Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ching Marma dead.

Chandraghona PS OC Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Bhupal Roy, 50, son of late Pramat Roy, was a resident of Paltapara Village in Atwari Upazila of Panchagarh.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Bhupal in Dholarhat area on the Ruhia-Thakurgaon Road at around 2:15pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Ruhia PS OC Chitta Ranjan Roy confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the truck.











