Sunday, 20 June, 2021
Home Countryside

Chandradwip Polls

Boat candidate makes allegation against MP

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

PATUAKHALI, June 19: An allegation has been raised against local MP ASM Firoz of pressing boat symbol candidate to withdraw his candidature from Chandradwip Union election in Bauphal Upazila.
Candidate Amir Hossain Hawladar, also president of Chandradwip Union Awami League (AL), made the allegation at a press conference held in Patuakhali Press Club on Saturday noon.  
He complained, MP ASM Firoz, ex-chief whip, called him to his residence and asked for lifting his candidature. He also asked him to support his nephew Alkas Molla, an expelled AL leader. On refusal, MP abused hin verbally in front of other AL leaders..
In this situation, he sought intervention from the Prime Minister. The election is due on June 21.


