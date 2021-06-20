Covid-19: 33 more die, 703 more infected in 18 districts

A total of 33 more people died of coronavirus and 703 more have been infected with the virus in 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Kishoreganj, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 22 more people died of coronavirus and 625 more have been infected with the virus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Saturday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 44,269 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 797, including highest 206 in Khulna, followed by 147 in Kushtia, 104 in Jashore, 68 in Chuadanga, 63 in Bagerhat, 62 in Jhenidah, 60 in Satkhira, 33 in Meherpur, 30 in Narail and 24 in Magura while 22 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

In last 24 hours, highest 22 fatalities were reported in seven districts of the division.

Of the deceased, seven are in Kushtia, four in Satkhira, three in Khulna and Jashore each, two in Chuadanga and Meherpur each, and one in Jhenidah districts.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost decrease compared to the previous day's figure of 1,033, said the health department sources.

Among the total infected, 34,126 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 192 new recoveries found on Saturday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 5,566 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 44,517 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 34,762 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 94 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 79 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 163 were detected in Jashore, followed by 149 in Khulna, 112 in Kushtia, 76 in Chuadanga, 56 in Satkhira, 24 in Jhenidah, 18 in Narail, 14 in Meherpur 10 in Magura and 3 in Bagerhat districts.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total case are now stands at 12,598 in Khulna, 9,407 in Jashore, 6,174 in Kushtia, 3,306 in Jhenidah, 2,852 in Satkhira, 2,523 in Chuadanga, 2,482 in Bagerhat, 2,228 in Narail, 1,385 in Magura and 1,314 in Meherpur districts.

RAJSHAHI: Ten more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said three people who died at the hospital in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the rest had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi and five from Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 365 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 309 beds in the corona ward, the RMCH director added.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 30 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,193 here.

Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman has confirmed the information on Friday night

He said of the newly infected people, 28 are in Sadar, and one in Karimganj and Bhairab upazilas each.

The district-wise breakup of the total virus cases is 2,140 in Sadar, 134 in Hossainpur, 203 in Karimganj, 149 in Tarail, 258 in Pakundia, 350 in Katiadi, 221 in Kuliarchar, 1124 in Bhairab, 69 in Nikli, 393 in Bajitpur, 46 in Itna, 62 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,815 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 86 died of it in the district.

BARISHAL: One more person died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday.

The deceased was a woman, aged about 50, a resident of Sadar Upazila in Jhalakati District.

She died at Jhalakati Sadar Hospital while undergoing treatment.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 30 in Jhalakati District while 294 in the division.

Meanwhile, 48 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.







