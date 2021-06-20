Video
People of 20 villages at Sonargaon cross bamboo bridge with life risk

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Raju Ahmed

The bamboo bridge over the Brahmaputra River at Noagaon. photo: observer



NARAYANGANJ, June 19: In the absence of a metallic bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Sonargaon Upazila of the district,  people of about 20 villages in Jampur and Noagaon unions are using a bamboo bridge with life risk.
In the dry season, these villagers use the bamboo bridge which is broken at different points. In the rainy season, they use boat.    
A visit to the upazila found the bamboo bridge is the only option for crossing the river for these villages including Boromdi, Jhalokandi, Nagerkandi, Kadamtali, Bashirgaon, Gobindapur, Char Para, Ladhuchar, Mukimpur, Mahjampur, Taltala, Shekher Haat and Shekherkandi.
In demand of constructing  a metallic bridge at the point, locals have formed human chain and held other programmes. But these did not work to this end.
Students, women, children, patients, and carrying women are suffering the most.
Adjacent to the risky bamboo bridge, there are Mahajpur High School, Buromdi High School, Ladhurchar Islamia Madrasa, Gobindapur Government Primary School, Buromdi Government Primary School and one Eidgah.
Madrassa student Ali Hasan said, "I got seriously injured after getting down from the bridge. If I would fall down in the middle, I would die from drowning."
A local poet Zaman Bhuiya said, vegetables grow much in this area; vegetable demands of different areas' are met from here.
 Local vegetable growers and traders are counting huge losses due to lack of a bridge over the Brahmaputra River covering Ladhurchar and Jhalokandi unions. It is the long demand of locals to the government for constructing a bridge here, he added.
Residential Medical Officer of the Upazila Health Complex Dr. Sajib Raihan said, in crossing the river, patients' conditions become worse to come to the hospital.
Noagaon Union Chairman Yusuf Dewan said, people of two unions commute through this place; local MP has been asked for several times for constructing the bridge. "He told that he has written letter to the ministry concerned about the proposed bridge," he mentioned.
Sonargaon Upazila Engineer Md Arjurul Haq said, "We sent the bridge proposal in October. We expect the proposal will be accepted."


