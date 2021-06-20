Video
Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:19 AM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Flower protests in Myanmar for Suu Kyi’s 76th birthday

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

YANGON, June 19: Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar donned flowers in their hair Saturday to mark the birthday of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains under house arrest and is due to face court again next week.
Suu Kyi's elected government was overthrown in a February 1 coup that sparked mass protests and renewed clashes between the military and ethnic rebel armies in border regions.
Flowers tucked into a bun have long been a signature look of Suu Kyi, who turned 76 on Saturday.
Many replicated the floral hairstyle and uploaded pictures onto social media across Myanmar for the occasion.
Among them was Myanmar Miss Universe beauty queen Thuzar Wint Lwin, who wore red flowers in her hair and wrote: "May our leader be healthy."
In Yangon's north, protesters put up posters on power lines wishing Suu Kyi a happy birthday and expressing solidarity.    -AFP



