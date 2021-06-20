DNA damage, colorectal cancer linked to red meat consumption

WASHINGTON, June 19: A new paper in the journal Cancer Discovery has now identified specific patterns of DNA damage triggered by diets rich in red meat -- further implicating the food as a carcinogen while heralding the possibility of detecting the cancer early and designing new treatments.

Consumption of red meat is associated with a significant increase in the risk of colorectal, colon, and rectal cancers. The overall evidence of prospective studies supports limiting red meat consumption as one of the dietary recommendations for the prevention of colorectal cancer.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer declared that red and processed meat were carcinogenic and that red meat was probably carcinogenic to humans in 2015. According to federal estimates, among the most common forms of cancer diagnosed in the United States, an estimated 149,500 people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with these cancers and 52,980 are expected to die of these diseases in 2021.

A new study, supported by the National Institutes of Health, the Stand Up To Cancer, the Project P Fund, the Cancer Research UK, the Dana-Farber Harvard Cancer Center, and others, provides a mechanistic link between red meat consumption and colorectal cancer development. The results were published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

To address the knowledge gap, Giannakis and his colleagues sequenced DNA data from 900 patients with colorectal cancer, who were drawn from a much larger group of 280,000 health workers participating in a years-long studies that included lifestyle surveys.

The strength of this approach is that the people documenting their diet had no way of knowing of their future cancer diagnosis, rather than asking people to recall their eating habits after they became ill.

The analysis revealed a distinct mutational signature -- a pattern that had never before been identified but was indicative of a type of DNA damage called "alkylation." Not all cells that contain these mutations will necessarily become cancerous, and the signature was present in some healthy colon samples too.

The mutation signature was significantly associated with intake of red meat, both processed and unprocessed, prior to the patient's diagnosis of cancer, but not with the intake of poultry, fish or other lifetsyle factors that were examined. -AFP















