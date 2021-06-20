Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

China ‘to ease’ birth restrictions by 2025

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

BEIJING, June 19: Chinese officials are planning to ease birth restrictions further and are considering possibly doing away with all of them by 2025, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Authorities will likely begin by eliminating restrictions in provinces where the birthrates are the lowest, the news organization reported. The plans being drawn up would include policies to explicitly encourage childbirth, it said.
Beijing last month eased a previous two-child limit, allowing all couples to have a third child as it tries to slow the nation's declining birthrate. However, economists and demographers say the reforms are too little too late and won't be able to prevent an eventual decline in the population.
After the Chinese government changed the norms, social media participants cited the high cost of raising children in urban China, where housing can be expensive and children undergo private tuition in addition to public schools amid a fiercely competitive education system, as deterrents to having kids. At the time, the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, acknowledged the difficulty of having three children in big cities but also said economics was not the only factor.
Researchers at the central bank earlier this year called for birth limits to be abolished entirely.
The debate was intensified after the results of China's latest national census showed the lowest number of births in almost 60 years last year and a decline in the country's working-age population over the past decade.
The decision to allow three children in every family was a response to China's deepening ageing problem and aims to improve the country's population structure in the future.
The census data made public earlier in May revealed that China's population is growing at its most sluggish pace in decades, with the country adding only 72 million in the past decade.
The average annual growth rate was 0.53% over the past 10 years, down from a rate of 0.57% between 2000 and 2010 - bringing the population to 1.41 billion.
The total population figure on the mainland stood at 1.41178 billion on November 1, 2020. The rate is the slowest since 1953 when the first census was carried out.
During the period when China strictly implemented the one-child policy - from the late 1970s to 2016 - only couples from minority ethnicities were allowed more than one child.
When the country scrapped its one-child policy in 2016, there was a brief uptick in births followed by a decline that has steepened as costs continue to rise.
The slump in population growth rate - despite Beijing withdrawing the one-child policy in 2016 - will add pressure on Beijing to incentivise child-bearing as the most populous country deals with a rapidly ageing population and the added economic burden.    -HT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China ‘to ease’ birth restrictions by 2025
Setback for EU in legal fight with AZ
Biden gifts Putin pair of iconic American-made aviators
US SC upholds Obamacare, preserves health care for millions
One killed, dozen injured in US drive-by shooting spree
Biden signs bill creating Juneteenth holiday
UN set to call for halt of arms to Myanmar
5G mobile subscriptions to cross 580m globally at year end : Report


Latest News
Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Resolution on Myanmar fails to recommend actions on Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka
ACC files case against two Dhaka Bank officials
BNP leader Shafi expelled from party
Hungary hold France to 1-1 draw
DPL Super League: First day's play washed out
CJ calls for quick disposal of woman and child rape cases
Minor drowns in Bhola pond
Woman dies in gas cylinder blast
Khaleda returns home
Most Read News
Exciting final on cards
Sexagenarian man found dead at Baraigram
Politics of vaccination
Causes and solutions to waterlogging in Dhaka city
Is C-19 worsening  antimicrobial resistance in Bangladesh?
Rooftop garden:  A touch of green in urban civilization
Living in the bubble of inflation
Three people murdered in 3 dists
Fruit farmers, traders suffer at Betagi for lack of cold storage
Three die in Cumilla road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft