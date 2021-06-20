Morata not the only one responsible for goals, says Spain coach Luis Enrique

MADRID, JUNE 19: Spain coach Luis Enrique raised a passionate defence of Alvaro Morata on Friday and has said the striker will start against Poland at Euro 2020, despite being jeered by his own fans in the opening draw against Sweden.

Morata is under pressure after missing a golden chance against the Swedes, whose 1-0 victory over Slovakia on Friday means all four teams in Group E are still in the mix to reach the last 16.

Luis Enrique's decision to start Morata ahead of Gerard Moreno has been criticised too, with the Villarreal striker, who scored 23 goals in La Liga last season, left on the bench until the latter stages.

But Morata was the player chosen for media duties on Friday, which he said was "everyone's decision", and he and Luis Enrique put on a united front before the second game in Seville.

"This morning I said it will be Morata and 10 others because he does so many things well for the team in attack and defence," said Luis Enrique.

"After 40 caps, only David Villa has scored more goals than him for Spain and he is the top scorer in the history of the national team. "At international level, there is only one that beats him, which is Harry Kane." -AFP