Berrettini brushes aside Evans to reach Queen's semi-finals

LONDON, JUNE 19: Matteo Berrettini followed up his win over Andy Murray with a straight sets victory over Dan Evans 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to reach the Queen's tournament semi-finals on Friday.

The top-seeded Italian made light of the day's play being delayed by four hours due to torrential rain and exposed the gap between him and the British number one once he came through a tough first set.

The 25-year-old, ranked ninth in the world and one of 10 Italians in the top 100, broke sixth-seeded Evans to love to go 5-3 up in the second.

He will now play Australian fourth seed Alex de Minaur who defeated 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

"In the tie-break there were a few points I did not serve well but I played better in the last few points," said Berrettini. -AFP















