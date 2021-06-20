

GPH first Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament held

The prize giving ceremony of the 1st Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament 2021 of GPH Ispat Limited was held recently at GPH Cricket Ground, Kumira. SMS Fighters clinched the championship while GPH Warriors became runners up.Group Chairman and Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, GPH Ispat chairman Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, Additional Managing Director Almas Shimul hand over the Trophy to the champion runners up teams of GPH 1st Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament 2021.Md Ashrafuzzaman, Md Abdul Ahad and Md Azizul Haque Raju, Executive Director (Plant) Engineer Madani M Imtiaz Hossain, Executive Director (F&BD) Kamrul Islam FCA, Advisors- Arafat Kamal FCA and Md Amirul Islam along with senior officials were present on the occasion.