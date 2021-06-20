Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

GPH first Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament held

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Sports Desk

GPH first Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament held

GPH first Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament held

The prize giving ceremony of the 1st Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament 2021 of GPH Ispat Limited was held recently at GPH Cricket Ground, Kumira. SMS Fighters clinched the championship while GPH Warriors became runners up.
Group Chairman and Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, GPH Ispat chairman Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, Additional Managing Director Almas Shimul hand over the Trophy to the champion runners up teams of GPH 1st Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament 2021.
Md Ashrafuzzaman, Md Abdul Ahad and Md Azizul Haque Raju, Executive Director (Plant) Engineer Madani M Imtiaz Hossain, Executive Director (F&BD) Kamrul Islam FCA, Advisors- Arafat Kamal FCA and Md Amirul Islam along with senior officials were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Morata not the only one responsible for goals, says Spain coach Luis Enrique
Croatia must improve to avoid early Euro exit
Ramos and Sevilla, a complex relationship unlikely to be revived
Berrettini brushes aside Evans to reach Queen's semi-finals
England’s place in question after Scotland flop
Rodriguez gives Argentina Copa edge in tense derby win over Uruguay
GPH first Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament held
England's Stone out for the season with back injury


Latest News
Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Resolution on Myanmar fails to recommend actions on Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka
ACC files case against two Dhaka Bank officials
BNP leader Shafi expelled from party
Hungary hold France to 1-1 draw
DPL Super League: First day's play washed out
CJ calls for quick disposal of woman and child rape cases
Minor drowns in Bhola pond
Woman dies in gas cylinder blast
Khaleda returns home
Most Read News
Exciting final on cards
Sexagenarian man found dead at Baraigram
Politics of vaccination
Causes and solutions to waterlogging in Dhaka city
Is C-19 worsening  antimicrobial resistance in Bangladesh?
Rooftop garden:  A touch of green in urban civilization
Living in the bubble of inflation
Three people murdered in 3 dists
Fruit farmers, traders suffer at Betagi for lack of cold storage
Three die in Cumilla road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft