England's Stone out for the season with back injury

SOUTHAMPTON, JUNE 19: England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the rest of the season after suffering a stress fracture of the back, team management announced Saturday.

Stone's latest setback of an injury-blighted career has led to the uncapped George Garton being called into England's one-day international squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

The 27-year-old Stone's stress fracture was diagnosed after he played in last week's eight-wicket defeat by New Zealand in the second Test at Edgbaston -- his Warwickshire home ground.

Stone had suffered two previous stress fractures in 2019 and this latest setback threatens his availability for England's Ashes tour of Australia later in the year.

News that he would miss the rest of the 2021 season came as 50-over world champions England unveiled a 16-man squad for a three-match ODI series at home to Sri Lanka staring later this month. -AFP







