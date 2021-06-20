

Women's Football League second leg rolls today

The second phase of Bangladesh Women's Football League (BWFL) is resuming today (Sunday) with a match between Saddya Pushkarini Juba Sporting Club and Bashundhara Kings at 11:00am at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.There will be another match of BWFL today at 3:00pm at the same venue where Kanchijhuli Sporting Club will face Nasrin Sports Academy.Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) published fixture of the next two round matches recently where it is seen that there would be matches till the 25th of July. Schedules of the next matches will likely be published soon.