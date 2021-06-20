First day's play washed out

The opening day of the Super League of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League was rained out Saturday.

The first match of the Super League between Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers was abandoned. Only nine balls were bowled before rain came in.

The other two matches between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club; Abahani and Mohammedan were suspended.

"The matches which were scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon and evening were suspended and will be rescheduled later, " Ali Hossain, member secretary of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis, told the media. -UNB











