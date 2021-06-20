Video
Sunday, 20 June, 2021
BPL football resumes Friday

Matches at four closed-door venues

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Senior Vice-President and Professional League Management Committee (PLMC) chairperson Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP during an emergency meeting of PLMC on Saturday. photo: BFF

The second round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2020-21 is set to recommence from Friday, the 25th June at four separate and closed-door venues, as decided in the fourth emergency meeting of the Sub-Committee of Professional League Management Committee (PLMC) of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
The meeting that took place online on Saturday was presided over by BFF Senior Vice-President and committee chairperson Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP.
The sub-committee picked Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka; Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium, Gazipur; Birshreshtha Flight Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium, Munshiganj and Cumilla District Stadium for these closed-door matches.
While no spectators would be allowed to the venues during these matches, all the officials, booters and related persons would have to go through virus screening in every two weeks, as per directives from the federation.
Besides, the sub-committee also decided that a 16-team Independence Cup would be arranged after the BPL finished. This event would be participated by the teams including the teams from this league. Apart from that, it was decided that a meeting would be called regarding the BFF Under-18 Football League.


