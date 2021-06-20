â€˜Emirates to emerge strong amid Covid-19â€™

DUBAI, June 19: Emirates Group on Tuesday reported a loss of Dh22.1 billion for the financial year.

Emirates airline will emerge strong from the difficult times that the airline and aviation industry faces due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"I am confident that Emirates and dnata will emerge from this difficult period, strong and ready to reclaim their position as global leaders shaping the future of the aviation, travel and tourism industries, and to continue contributing outstanding services to the people and to the world," Sheikh Mohammed said in Emirates Group's annual report released on Tuesday.

The Emirates Group on Tuesday reported a loss of Dh22.1 billion for the financial year ended March 31 2021 compared with Dh1.7 billion profit for last year due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. While Emirates airline reported a loss of Dh20.3 billion after last year's Dh1.1 billion profit. It is the first loss in 30 years.

"Dubai's aim is to create a prosperous city for future generations, where everyone can achieve their dreams and aspirations, contribute their talent and innovation, access economic opportunities, and enjoy a good quality of life. This vision is laid out in our 50 year charter, and each year we outline key initiatives to deliver on our goals," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"By connecting Dubai to the world, and bringing the world together through Dubai, the Emirates Group will continue to play a key role as we work towards our vision," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed said lives will be different after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We don't yet know the full extent of change, but it's clear that the world is already being reshaped to varying degrees. This is an opportunity for us collectively to lay the groundwork to ensure a better future. Partnerships between the government and citizens, and between the public and private sectors will be key to achieving economic and social resilience, and ensuring sustainable development," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed said UAE is a nation that welcomes the world to visit, live, work, study, or collaborate on projects that contribute to human progress. "We firmly believe that when like-minded nations and institutions come together, we can achieve extraordinary results." —Khaleej Times













