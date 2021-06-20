Extensive exploration for natural gas demanded

Speakers urged for extensive exploration for natural gas to ensure cost effective energy supply in the industries in future. LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) are being used in the industries but the supply is very low because of its higher price.

They made an opinion that still natural gas is very cost effective for our industries. They also emphasized on energy mix and energy diversification. The speakers were brainstorming at a webinar on "Future of Industrial Fuel Source in Bangladesh: LPG & LNG" organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) yesterday.

Senior Secretary, Energy & Mineral Resources Division, Md. Anisur Rahman joined the webinar as the chief guest. Member (gas), Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Md. Maqbul-E-Elahi Chowdhury joined as the special guest. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman chaired and moderated the webinar.

Md. Anisur Rahman said government had not stopped gas exploration rather 100 million cubic foot gas has been added to the national grid recently. It is good news that we have found new gas field in Jokigonj from where BAPEX will explore gas. Our capacity for onshore gas exploration is quite satisfactory but for offshore gas exploration we still encourage foreign explorers, he said.

The market size of LPG is of 12 lakh ton and already 30 thousand crore taka have been invested in this sector. 29 private LPG operators are now active. He also informed that government will establish a LPG terminal in Matarbari with a capacity of 12 million ton where 40 thousand-ton capacity ship will be able to come. If it is done, one third cost will be reduced.

Despite LPG use in the industry is very low however we need to focus on local gas exploration first, he added. He also agreed that the western side of Bangladesh is deprived in getting required gas connection. He also put emphasis on easy getting license at a relatively cheaper rate.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that energy plays a pivotal role in the economic development and industrial progress of a country. The growing energy need for diverse economic operations demand blended energy mix to offset the shortages of gas, he said.

Rizwan Rahman also mentioned that to accelerate the industrial growth in a planned and more environment-friendly way, we need to put more focus on the import and production of alternative fuel like LPG and LNG alongside natural gas exploration. Currently, LNG constitutes 1.2% of the total global import which is around 1000 mmcfd against the daily demand while LPG meets 2% of domestic energy demand, he said.

Engineer Kohondkar Saleque Sufi, Former Director (Operation), GTCL, Petrobangla presented the keynote paper. He highlighted that the LNG and LPG will be the future fuel for industries in Bangladesh.







