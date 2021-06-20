Video
MBL initiates tree plantation in Bangabandhu Shilpanagar

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

MBL initiates tree plantation in Bangabandhu Shilpanagar

MBL initiates tree plantation in Bangabandhu Shilpanagar

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has started tree plantation and beautification activities to make the economic zone green in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar located in Feni and Chattagram district as the Corporate Social Responsibilities of the bank. Paban Chowdhury, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority-BEZA inaugurated the programme on Friday, says a press release.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank was the special guest.
Participating in tree plantation, MBL CEO expressed his deep concern for the country caused by global warming. He emphasized on conserving natures for environmental balance along with achieving economic growth.
Quamrul Islam Chowdhury thanked the Government and BEZA for giving the opportunity to Mercantile Bank for being a part of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar. Senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.


