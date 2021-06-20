

MBL initiates tree plantation in Bangabandhu Shilpanagar

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank was the special guest.

Participating in tree plantation, MBL CEO expressed his deep concern for the country caused by global warming. He emphasized on conserving natures for environmental balance along with achieving economic growth.

Quamrul Islam Chowdhury thanked the Government and BEZA for giving the opportunity to Mercantile Bank for being a part of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar. Senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.





















