LONDON, June 19: British retail sales fell last month on easing lockdown curbs, as people dined at bars and restaurants instead of buying food at supermarkets, data showed Friday.

Sales by volume declined 1.4 percent in May after a 9.2-percent bounce in April, the Office for National Statistics said. Food stores were the hardest hit, with sales sinking 5.7 percent as Britons took advantage of reopening hospitality. -AFP