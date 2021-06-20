BB to simplify repatriation of services export proceeds

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken a move to simplifying its existing rules under which service exporters can repatriate their proceeds in bank account at home more conveniently.

A draft circular on revised policy has been published in this regard in Thursday on its webpage seeking feedback from stakeholders. The daft stated that the central bank would allow the country's service providers to bring back money against export of their services from any online payment gateway service provider (OPGSP) through banking channel.

The service exporters would be able to repatriate money at home even if the OPGSPs, with whom the service exporters are maintaining notional accounts, did not have any arrangements with the country's banks.

Under the existing policy, Bangladeshi small value service exporters, who maintain notional accounts with the OPGSPs and have arrangements with the country's banks, can bring their export proceeds through the banking channel.

A BB official said that the initiative was taken to make fund repatriation more convenient for firms which were providing services abroad.

However, the draft circular of the central bank did not mention whether there would be any limit on the export proceed repatriation as its existing policy only allows repatriation of small value service export proceeds.

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, Bangladesh's export earnings from the service sector was $6.13 billion in the fiscal year 2019-2020. Of the earnings, transport services accounted for $573.93 million, business and personal (education and tourist) travels for $320.11 million, financial services other than insurance for $160.34 million and telecommunication and information services for $474.24 million.

The country also earned $276.45 million and $0.46 million against export of computers and information services respectively in FY20.

The draft circular said authorised dealer (AD) banks could repatriate service income deposited in their nostro accounts by the OPGSPs with whom the service exporters maintained notional accounts. In this context, the AD banks were asked to obtain detailed information of their service provider customers regarding the notional accounts to be maintained with licensed OPGSPs abroad.

In providing the service, the banks were asked to obtain declaration on the nature of services to be provided by service provider customers with supporting information and documents thereon.

Undertakings will be mandatory from their customers to the effect that they will arrange repatriation of the service income immediately on credit to their notional accounts through the OPGSPs concerned.





