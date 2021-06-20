'Diversification of products given impetus in export policy'

The government has formulated an export policy giving priority to the plastics, leather, agriculture, ICT and pharmaceutical sectors to increase the country's export volume.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said so while speaking as the chief at the inaugural function of '15th Bangladesh International Plastic, Printing and Packaging Industry Fair-2021' at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka yesterday.

"Diversification of products given impetus in the government export policy," the Commerce Minister said.

He said the country must diversify its exports as currently the ready-made garments sector accounts for about 84 per cent of the total export of Bangladesh. That is why the government has given priority to the plastics sector as an export product.

Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association in collaboration with Yorkers Trade and Marketing Services Company Limited has organized a four-day online fair.

"A project called Export Competitiveness for Jobs (ECFORJ) is being implemented at a cost of US$100 million in collaboration with the World Bank to provide the necessary technical, training and other assistance to these sectors," he said.

Tipu Munshi said, "By providing training in the Technology Center which is set up under this project a total 90,000 skilled manpower will be created by 2023."

He further said, 'Plastics is a potential industry in Bangladesh. The industry is expanding rapidly. There is no substitute for acquiring business skills to meet the challenges of LDC graduation. We have to compete in different developed countries and survive in trade. ' To meet the trade challenges after LDC graduation, the government is trying to take advantage of trade by signing trade agreements with different countries like PTA or FTA, the minister said.

The Commerce Minister further said, "A trade-friendly budget has been presented in the National Assembly. I hope that the trade and commerce of the country will stand on a stronger foundation and there will be use of modern technology, skilled manpower to create new designs to attract more world market and in this regard the government is providing all necessary assistance."

It was also informed in the program that the International Plastic Fair (IPF) Online Expo will be held on July 5-8. About 483 plastic companies from 19 countries are likely to participate in the expo. The participating countries in the fair are Bangladesh, India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sudan, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Visitors will be able to join online and see all the products displayed at the fair and learn more about the products through video conferencing.

FBCCI President Md Jashimuddin spoke as a special guest on the occasion. President of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association Shamim Ahmed delivered the welcome speech. Judy Wang, President of Yorkers Trade and Marketing Services Company Limited, among others also spoke.

