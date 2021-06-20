Video
ICMAB accord reception to newly qualified CMAs

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain attend an ICMAB reception accorded to newly qualified Cost and Management Accountants at the at the ICMAB office at Nilkhet, Dhaka on Thursday last.

The Council of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) on Thursday, accorded an open hall reception to the students who successfully passed CMA December 2020 final examination.
Held at the ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, the reception was attended by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh as the chief guest while President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and Past President of ICMAB A. K. M. Delwer Hussain as special guest.
Thirty-nine students who successfully qualified to achieve the prestigious CMA degree were warmly greeted and briefly introduced before the audience.
The Commerce Secretary congratulated the newly passed CMAs and assured that he would take necessary steps for the development of this profession and the Institute.
Among others ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique, ICMAB Vice President Md. Munirul Islam, Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin, Treasurer A.K.M. Kamruzzaman also spoke on the occasion, moderated by ICMAB Council Member Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, says a press release.


