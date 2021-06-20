Video
Augmented Reality to be worth $300b by 2025

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Huawei and third-party data predict that the Augmented Reality (AR) market will be worth $300 billion by 2025. Reinforcing the prediction, Bob Cai, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Carrier BG, has delivered a keynote speech titled '5G + AR, Turning Dreams into Reality' at Huawei's Better World Summit 2021, organized in China and online on Thursday.
In this speech, Cai expressed that 5G will switch on AR, and AR will light up 5G. AR will first see massive adoption in five prioritized industries - education, social networking, shopping, traveling and navigation, and gaming by converging the physical and digital worlds, making dreams a reality, says a press release.
Several high-profile guests have attended the event and delivered keynotes, including He Chengjian, Director, Shenzhen Communication Management Bureau; David MacQueen, Executive Director, Strategy Analytics; Huang He, Chief Producer, Shenzhen TV Station; Wei Rongjie, CEO, RealMax; Hiroshi Fukuda, CEO, meleap; Liang Jinhao, Representative, HADO China Region; and Fu Jie, Executive Director, Shenzhen AR Association. They shared the latest AR use cases and their thoughts about AR's future trends.
Bob also announced the release of the AR Insight and Application Practice White Paper, which offers insights into the AR industry in terms of devices, applications, and networking.
Due to COVID-19, customers from across the globe are unable to visit Huawei in person, so Huawei makes use of AR to demonstrate its leading products and solutions online, making communication far more efficient. Huawei also uses AR to achieve the quick delivery of 5G base stations, greatly boosting delivery efficiency. Some case studies of Huawei employing AR have been also shown at this event.
Finally, Cai called on the entire industry to work together for a prosperous 5G + AR ecosystem. Cai mentioned, "If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. AR development requires the entire industry to work together and create a prosperous 5G + AR value chain."


