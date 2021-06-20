Games in bKash app may help win Sony PlayStation 5

Any bKash user can win Sony PlayStation 5, the most favourite gaming console of video gamers by becoming top scorer of 'Dribble Master' and 'Penalty Master' of Goama Games Euro Cup in bKash app. There is also opportunity for 500 players to win mobile recharge of Taka 25 to 100 every week.

bKash is continuously adding variety of games for customers to enhance entertainment opportunities besides providing digital financial services. Goama Games Euro Cup is the latest addition to bKash app to give customers a chance to win exciting prizes. The tournament will run till July 8, next.

To participate in Goama Games Euro Cup and win the top prize, a customer needs to score highest among the weekly tournaments by playing 'Dribble Master' and 'Penalty Master' games through bKash app. Customers can play 'Dribble Master' for two weeks from June 11 to 24 and play 'Penalty Master' for another two weeks from June 25 to July 7. If a player scores the highest among all the tournaments, he/she will be able to win Sony PlayStation 5. In addition, top 500 scorers in each tournament can win mobile recharge bonus every week. The first 250 players will get Taka 100 each, the next 150 players will get Taka 50 each and the last 100 will get Taka 25 each.

Customers can play the game directly from 'Games' section of bKash app or they can find it from 'Goama Games' option in the game menu. To enter each tournament, a customer has to donate Taka 2 to Bidyanondo Foundation. Participants in the tournament will be given Unlimited Life. Players who can remain at top of the ranking are more likely to win prizes.





















