Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japan consumer prices rise for first time in 14 months

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

TOKYO, June 18: Consumer prices rose slightly in Japan in May for the first time in 14 months, data showed Friday, but analysts said they were unlikely to soar above pre-pandemic levels.
Japan has long battled to hit a two percent inflation target seen as key to turbocharging the world's third-largest economy.
A barrage of stimulus and monetary easing packages has seen the rate remain stubbornly low.
The May increase was still modest, with core consumer prices excluding volatile fresh food costs up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.
The rise was largely the result of a rebound in energy prices, after oil prices dipped last spring with knock-on effects for other energy prices.
It will be welcome news for the Bank of Japan, which will make a policy announcement later Friday after a two-day meeting.
The bank is not expected to make any major moves, given the inflationary trend in Japan will be significantly weaker than those in other parts of the world.
"While we expect headline inflation to rise further over the coming months, in contrast to many other large advanced economies Japan is unlikely to experience significant 'reopening' inflation, due to lower pent-up demand and far stickier inflation expectations," said Capital Economics Japan economist Tom Learmouth.
"We think underlying inflation will rise as price pressures in the services sector build further due to a likely vaccine bounce in the second half of this year," he added.
"However, we doubt underlying inflation will overshoot its pre-virus average by much."
Japan has seen a much smaller virus outbreak than many countries, with just over 14,000 deaths, and it has avoided the harsh lockdowns used elsewhere.
A virus state of emergency that largely bans the sale of alcohol by bars and restaurants and asks them to close by 8pm will end on Sunday.
But it will be replaced in Tokyo and other economic hubs like Osaka with measures that will still restrict opening hours and only allow alcohol sales until 7pm. Japan's vaccination programme is picking up after a slow start. Around six percent of the population is now fully vaccinated.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Regional financial intuitions praise BD MFS Nagad
Indonesia carrier Garudaâ€™s shares halted over bond default
â€˜Emirates to emerge strong amid Covid-19â€™
Extensive exploration for natural gas demanded
MBL initiates tree plantation in Bangabandhu Shilpanagar
UK retail sales drop as consumers eat out
BB to simplify repatriation of services export proceeds
'Diversification of products given impetus in export policy'


Latest News
Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
Resolution on Myanmar fails to recommend actions on Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka
ACC files case against two Dhaka Bank officials
BNP leader Shafi expelled from party
Hungary hold France to 1-1 draw
DPL Super League: First day's play washed out
CJ calls for quick disposal of woman and child rape cases
Minor drowns in Bhola pond
Woman dies in gas cylinder blast
Khaleda returns home
Most Read News
Exciting final on cards
Sexagenarian man found dead at Baraigram
Politics of vaccination
Causes and solutions to waterlogging in Dhaka city
Is C-19 worseningÂ  antimicrobial resistance in Bangladesh?
Rooftop garden:Â  A touch of green in urban civilization
Living in the bubble of inflation
Three people murdered in 3 dists
Fruit farmers, traders suffer at Betagi for lack of cold storage
Three die in Cumilla road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft