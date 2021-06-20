‘Upcoming fiscal budget lacks incentives for capital market’

The country's economy has huge potential for the domestic stock market. But this possibility is not being exploited due to lack of appropriate and necessary steps.

Also there is a strong need for structural reforms for the development of the market as a whole. But the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 lacked specific steps in this regard as the relevant authorities ignored the stock market.

The proposed budget completely lacked any incentive for the capital market.

The stakeholders have suggested several steps to be considered during the final approval of the budget to exploit the potential in the stock market.

The steps include further reduction of tax on listed companies, reintroduction of opportunity to invest undisclosed funds, reduction of tax rate of merchant banks, listing of all companies in the stock market, recasting in the market management and introduction of new products.

Speakers put all these suggestions at a virtual discussion on the budget on Saturday, organized jointly by the Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) and the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA).

The chief guest on the occasion was Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, and the special guest was Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam.

Among others BSEC Commissioner Dr Sheikh Samsuddin Ahmed, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Yunusur Rahman and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Chairman Asif Ibrahim and DSE Brokers Association President Sharif Anwar Hossain, also spoke at the webinar.

CMJF President Hasan Imam Rubel and CMJF General Secretary Munir Hossain delivered welcome address while BMBA Senior Vice President Shukla Das gave the closing speech.

Salman F Rahman said: "Confidence in the stock market has returned after the current chairman and commission took charge. Transactions and market capitalization have multiplied. Recently, the international bank HSBC termed Bangladesh Stock market as the 'best performing' stock market in the world."

" Bangladesh stock market has changed over the last one year as Bonds, Sukuk (Islamic bonds) etc have started come in the market. Corporate and perpetual bonds are also coming. All in all, I think the stock market will be better in the future," Salman said.

Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam said the budget should have the opportunity to invest undisclosed money. He said this year's budget is 'Made in Bangladesh budget'. This is also positive for the capital market.

The Commission acts as a business-friendly regulatory body. The commission is trying to increase the contribution of the capital market to the economic development of the government.




















