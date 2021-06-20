Walton wins automobile production, marketing charter



Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed is receiving the trademark certificate from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (middle), State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder (left) and Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana at Officer�s Club in Dhaka on Thursday last.

The trademark certificate was handed over to Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Managing Director at a function held at the Officers' Club in the capital on Thursday last.

On the occasion of 'Mujib Year' as well as 'World Intellection Property Day', the DPDT organised the programme titled 'Intellectual Property in Realizing the Dream of the Father of the Nation'.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the function as the chief guest while State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder was special guest.

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana presided over the event. Among others, Industries Ministry's Additional Secretaries Lutfun Nahar Begum and Sanowar Hossain, DPDT's Registrar Md Abdus Sattar and Deputy Registrar Obaidur Rahman also spoke on the programme.

Walton Hi-Tech's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed received the trademark certificate from the chief guest. Walton's Executive Directors Sharif Harunur Rashid and Zahidul Islam were also present.

By receiving the trademark registration certificate Walton can us its brand name and logo in producing and marketing motorcycles, road vehicles such as passenger cars, trucks, bus trailers, tractors, vans, sports cars, omnibuses, trawlers, yachts, parts, engines, bodies, wheels, air and boat, bicycles, electric bicycles etc.

At the function, Engineer Golam Murshed said, "The DPDT under the Ministry of Industries recognized Walton and thus today it is a pioneer brand of Bangladesh. Walton now secured the top position with more than 75 percent share in the local refrigerator market. Walton products are being exported to more than 40 countries. Besides, Walton has taken initiative to make the best use the country's talents. Walton is working in a joint venture with universities to create research opportunities for the country's talented engineers. Walton will be a laboratory for domestic engineers. This will stop the brain drain."

The Industries' Minister and the State Minister expressed satisfaction over the various steps taken by Walton for the development of local industries by utilizing the talents of the country. They wished and thanked the Walton authorities for those initiatives.













