Sunday, 20 June, 2021, 5:14 AM
Sirajgonj Economic Zone Protection Project

Cost likely to be soared by Tk 12.22cr to Tk 638.15cr

Published : Sunday, 20 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Mizanur Rahman

The cost of the Sirajganj Economic Zone Protection Project is likely to increase by Tk 128.22 crore            to settle at Tk 638.15 crore.  Its implementation period will also extend by one year till June 2022 from earlier plan to implement it by June 2021.
 A revised plan will be presented before the ECNEC meeting this week in this regard, said planning commission sources.
The Commission sources said earlier the first revised plan for the project 'Development of land reclaimed from Jamuna River in Sirajganj district and protection of the economic zone' has been sent to the Planning Commission and waiting approval.
The original plan had set the implementation date from January 2017 to June 2020. Then the National Economic Council (NEC) extended the time line by one year until June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now it is being extended by one more year.
Several Planning Commission officials said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the project  on October 12 last year after receiving some proposal for change from the Ministry of Water Resources. At that meeting about 13 recommendations were also made on behalf of the Planning Commission.
With all such recommendations for change being carried out, the project proposal will be placed at ECNEC meeting on next Tuesday the sources said.
Planning Commission member RamendraNath Biswassaid the project would help reclaiming land from the river Jamuna and to protect the proposed Sirajgonj Economic Zone.
According to the project summary, the project area is located in the heart of SirajganjSadarUpazila along the right bank of the river Jamuna at Sirajganj Hard Point, located along with Bangabandhu Bridge. It is a major agricultural production area.
The official sources said that the current project componentsinclude wrapping up river bank conservation work, increase in land reclaimed through river dredging, reducing construction of earthen dam, change in schedule and construction of arch bridge instead of outlet cum bridge and extension of project duration.
Under the project 3 km river bank will be preserved. In addition, 182 lakh cubic meters of river dredging will be carried out to fill the reclaimed land. Ancillary activities including construction of 3 km earthen embankment and construction of 84 m arch bridge will be implemented.
The Sirajganj Economic Zone has received final approval as the first private economic zone in the northern region of Bangladesh. With 1035.93 acres of land, it will also be the country's largest private economic zone.
The EZ will be established on the banks of the Jamuna River. It is expected to host textile and knitwear, food processing, pharmaceuticals, leather, automobile engineering, LPG and steel manufacturing and fisheries and ship building industries.
The project aims at creating the most lucrative green economic zone of the country. It will facilitate both local and foreign investment and create jobs for up to 500,000 people bringing a lot of foreign investment. It will reduce pressure on Dhaka's job markets, the project document said.


