DU observes centenary on July 1

Dhaka University will observe its centenary on July 1 this year. The oldest university of the country was established on this day in 1921. To mark the birth centenary, the university will arrange a function in a limited scale on July 1 this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, the authorities have a plan to hold a gala function on

November 1.

A notification in this regard has been given on the website of the university.

The notification said the main event of the centenary will be organized in a colorful and grand manner at the central playground of the university on November 1.

President and Chancellor of the university Abdul Hamid is expected to inaugurate the official centenary celebration as the chief guest.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman will announce official inauguration of the day by hoisting the national flag and university flag in front of Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building at 10:30 on July 1.

An online discussion meeting chaired by Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman will be held at Professor Abdul Matin Virtual Classroom of the university on the University Day at 4 pm. Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, a prominent linguist, columnist and intellectual, will join the discussion and will present keynote paper. The Pro- Vice-Chancellors, Treasurer, former Vice-Chancellors, Deans, Provosts, President and General Secretary of DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) will be connected among others.

A committee was formed with Chairman of Bangla Department Prof Syed Azizul Haque as convener to publish a souvenir on the occasion of University Day.







