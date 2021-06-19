No transport service but DU students asked to pay its fee

Dhaka University has asked its students to pay transportation fees although the institution has remained closed for the last 15 months.

The admission receipt of several years shows that Tk 1,080 is taken as 'transport fee' from the students.

Some departments gave notices to the students to get admitted to participate in the examination. The authorities included transportation fee in the admission charge.

The imposition of transpiration charge has created anger among the students. They said, "The university administration is treating us unfairly and discriminatorily. The students are being held hostages to the university."

A third-year student, seeking anonymity said, "We did not use buses, why do we have to pay the bus fare? We did not stay at hall, why do we have to pay hall fees? We did not use examination halls, why do we have to pay examination hall fees?"

DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed told The Daily Observer that the university authorities had to rent cars from BRTC sometimes and they have to pay for the cars.

He said, "The students have to pay transport fee of TK 1080. If the students use transport 250 days within a year, the daily cost for transportation is 4.32 TK per day."

Saying that it is a little

amount of money but actual expenditure is much more than that. The university has various kinds of expenditures like university authorities' cars, payment for drivers and fuel bill etc."

However, Ataur Rahman, a transport manager of the university, told this correspondent that they didn't have to pay BRTC this year.

Ataur said, "Our agreement with BRTC is not monthly basis. We have to pay according to the number of trips."

At the beginning of the spread of coronavirus, the university said it would consider the reduction in fees of the students.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said there is a sector named 'Transport'. "It is a large sector for university's teachers, students, officials and staffs. Our students also pay for this sector. All the service activities of the university have to be kept functional even if it is to a limited extent amid corona pandemic. However, it is true students are not getting any benefit from here. We understand that a little money is very important for the students."

Asked if the fees would be waived, he said, "It is difficult to say anything immediately as it is a financial matter. We can't take decision immediately as it is an established sector."

Saddam Hossain, former DUCSU AGS, said, "It is against the interest of the students, especially, residential fee and transportation fee. We have demanded the university administration withdraws residential fee and transportation fee."







