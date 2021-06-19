Video
Saturday, 19 June, 2021
Front Page

Country’s C-19 detection highest in two months

Infection rate rises to 18.59pc, 54 more die in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country on Friday witnessed the highest daily infection rate of 18.59 per cent in last 61 days as 3,883 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in 24 hours, bringing the number of infections at 844,970.
The deadly virus claimed 54 lives during the time, taking the total death to 13,399, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday. As many as 1,955 patients were declared free of Covid-19 while 20,882 samples were tested in 528 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The day's infection rate stood at 18.59 per cent and the overall infection rate 13.44 per cent while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.
Among the deceased, 35 were men and 19 women - 15 in Chittagong division, 12 each in Dhaka and Rajshahi, eight in Khulna, four in Barisal, two in Sylhet and one in Mymensingh.
Among them, 51 patients died at government hospitals, one at a private hospital, and two at home.  
So far, 9,623 men and 3,776 women have died from Covid-19 across the country. The country's first coronavirus cases were reported on 8 March last
    year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.  
The fast spreading disease has claimed 3,859,589 lives and infected 178,276,440 people across the world as of Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 162,779,900 people have recovered from Covid-19 that has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus reportedly broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

