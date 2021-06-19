Once homeless, now see glimmer of hope



Husband and wife from Dumuria of Khulna show their document of a house they received from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a gift on the occasion of Mujib Borsho. PHOTO: OBSERVER

After visiting different shelter centres and talking to the beneficiaries it was found that the homeless and landless people never before had thought they would have their own home.

Of them, Shusuma Sardar is living at Dumuria

Ashrayan project in Khulna with husband and children. As, Shusuma's husband had no house or land so they had to live in her father's house facing difficulties.

While talking to the Daily Observer, Shusuma Sardar said, "We never imagined that we would be the owner of a home and a piece of land. The facilities we are enjoying here were beyond our imaginations. Electricity was a luxury before."

"Now the rain water does not fall through the roof of our houses. At night, we don't need to go out to answer call of nature because there are latrines attached to the room. Because of concrete and pucca floors and walls our homes never get damp," she added.

Thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government, Shusuma said, "Sheikh Hasina is a blessing of god for the poor people of the country like me. Our today's joy is only for Hasina. Our thousands of pranam (salute) to her."

Ratna Das, another resident of Dumuria Ashrayan project, lived in other people's land with her paralysed husband and children before coming here.

She said, "We had to pass through hardship earlier. We faced indescribable inconveniences before getting this house. We never thought about our own home. But, now we are living in our own home only for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"My husband earns some money by singing songs in the local haats and bazars and I work as day labourer. As a result, with these incomes our family can run easily. We always pray for Sheikh Hasina for her long life," she added.

Mahbub Gazi of Dumuria is a three-wheeler van driver. He had nothing to say about my previous life. He and his wife Anna Begum had been living temporarily on government land in the local Atalia Union for about 10 years. The family has got a house with land in Kathaltala area of Dumuria from the government this year. Mahbub's family is now dreaming of a better future.

Beneficiary Mahbub Gazi was quite excited by getting the house. He said, "There was no one to help him. The government found out and gave the house along with the land. We couldn't sleep at night when it was raining, now there is no such worry. Besides, it used to be a long way to fetch drinking water, now the government has installed a tube well next to the house. Drinking water is readily available."

Hashem Biswas, who is over 75, has also received a place to live with the land. Although he has three earning sons but they did not show any sympathy to him. Hashem's wife runs the family by doing works as day labourer. Before getting the house, he lived in a small one-room rented house in Chuknagar area.

Expressing the feeling of happiness of getting a house, Hashem Biswas said that he had to pass days with great difficulties. Sometimes food was managed and sometimes not. There was no one to look after us.

"The Prime Minister has arranged our house and gave us the land documents. Now, it is no longer necessary to travel through knee-deep water, water does not drip in the house in the rain. Rather we can sleep at night under the ceiling fan during hot weather," he added.

Dumuria Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdul Wadud said the fate of the beneficiaries of the Asrayan project has started to change.

"Now they have got a two-room house with two decimal of land. Now, they have also received social recognition. Some of them are raising chickens, some of them are making a living by working in nearby shops," he added.

Dumuria UNO also said, "We will make some more arrangements officially to make some different ways of earnings for them. In say it differently, lady luck has smiled on them. Hope they can spend their days in comfort."

Ashrayan-2 Project Director and Additional Secretary to the government Md Mahbub Hossain said, "Earlier they did not have land and house, now they have got a two-room house with land. Now they are also financially supported, there will be more in the future. They will also try to improve the quality of life. Beneficiaries are trying to dream anew after getting land and houses."

"They are trying to educate their boys and girls. Those who had no address will try to educate and raise their children by getting a permanent address. This will make their children productive. They will be able to contribute to our national economy," he added.

According to Executive Engineer Abul Kalam Azad of Ashrayan-2 project of the Prime Minister Office (PMO), around 69,000 permanent semi-pucca houses of Ashrayan-2 Project under the PMO were distributed in the first phase among the homeless and landless people on January 23 this year. The second phase home awarding ceremony will be held on June 20 this year and around 53,000 semi-pucca houses will be distributed among others homeless and landless across the country.







