BD 3 steps forward in broadband, 2 steps back in mobile net

Bangladesh has moved three steps ahead in terms of broadband internet speed out of 180 countries. However, despite the increase in the speed of mobile internet in the country, Bangladesh is two steps behind among the 137 countries.

Such information has come up in the index published in May of the Global Index of Speed test.

According to Speed test, Bangladesh ranked 99th in terms of broadband internet speed in April. At the end of May, Bangladesh was ranked 96th in terms of internet speed.

At the end of last month, the average Internet speed of broadband users was 38.13 megabyte per second.

On the other hand, mobile internet users got an average speed of 11.32 Mbps, but at the end of May it increased to 12.53.

Despite the increase in mobile internet speed, Bangladesh's position among 138 countries has deteriorated. Where in terms of mobile internet speed, Bangladesh was ranked 132nd in April, Which is the 134th at the end of the month May.

Meanwhile, Dubai, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and China are among the top five countries in terms of mobile internet speed in the world, while Singapore, Hong Kong, Monaco, South Korea and Thailand are in the high broadband internet speed.



