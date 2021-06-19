Video
Saturday, 19 June, 2021
Front Page

“Ice” haul from Uttara, kingpin, 5 others held

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Staff Correspondent 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six people including a top leader of a syndicate involved in peddling the highly addictive stimulant drug called crystal methamphetamine six drug peddlers with crystal meth, also known as ice, from Dhaka's Uttara area on Friday.
Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of Legal and Media Wing , said that RAB members had arrested "Ice" ring kingpin Tawfiq and five others from different areas of Uttara during a drive in the small hours on Friday.
A team of RAB -3
    conducted a drive from on Thursday evening till dawn of Friday in Uttara and detained six drug peddlers including the kingpin Md Tawfiq Hossain (35).
The other arrested personnel were identified as  Md Jamirul Chowdhury (37), Md Arafat Abedin (35), Md Rakib Basar Khan (30), Md Saiful Islam (28), and Md Khaled Iqbal (35), said Al Moin.
RAB also recovered ice, yaba tablets, foreign alcohol, marijuana, 13 foreign weapons, replica weapons and large quantities of laboratory equipment.
The meth lab was originally run with the help of arrested Arafat Abedin and some of his associates, a press release said.
During interrogation, they provided specific information about some more syndicates and the people involved, according to RAB.
According to the RAB official, youths from different universities have been addicted to this crystal meth drug, which was first detected in Bangladesh in February, 2019.
The law enforcers recently arrested several youths of private universities in Dhaka for possessing hallucinogenic drug LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide.
"Ice" is also known as Shabu, crystal, glass, and shard. It is stronger, more addictive and therefore has more harmful side effects than the powder form of methamphetamine known as "speed."
Earlier, the Department of Narcotics Control in Cox's Bazar seized 2kg of crystal meth worth approximately Tk 3 crore from Teknaf upazila's Hnila Union Parishad on March 4. It was the biggest ever haul of the drug in the country.
The previous biggest haul weighing 600 grams was busted in Dhaka in November last year.


