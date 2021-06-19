Video
Home Front Page

Jashore, Kushtia see record C-19 cases

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Jashore and Kushtia have reported a record rise in coronavirus cases in daily count with four deaths each.
The number of cases reported in Jashore in the 24 hours to Friday morning was 291 after the border district conducted tests on 606 samples. The previous high was 249 on Jun 15.
    Two of the dead in the district had tested positive for COVID-19 and the two others had been undergoing treatment with symptoms, said Shahnewaz, medical officer at the civil surgeon's office.
Jashore has now prepared the privately run 50-bed Janata Hospital for the treatment of the coronavirus patients, said Additional District Magistrate Kazi Md Sayemuzzaman.    
Sajeda Foundation of Keraniganj is helping the government by providing manpower, medicine and equipment.
Although the cases are rising in the district, the authorities have not properly enforced a lockdown.
"We will be strictly enforcing the lockdown," said Sayemuzzaman.
In Kushtia, the number of cases in the 24-hour period was 156. It tested 399 samples, said Civil Surgeon Dr HM Anwarul Islam.
In the past 10 days, the district recorded 666 coronavirus cases with 21 deaths while 29 others died with the symptoms of COVID-19.
    -bdnews24.com


