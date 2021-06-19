Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 June, 2021, 2:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained       Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident      
Home Front Page

Bagerhat records 89 more Covid cases

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

The district on Friday reported 89 more Covid cases in 24 hours, as authorities struggle to contain the second wave of the pandemic.
Officials said the fresh coronavirus cases were detected after testing 179 samples. With the new cases, the district's positivity rate has now risen to
    49%.
Besides, 63 people have died of Covid in the district to date, said civil surgeon Dr KM Humayun Kabir.
According to the district's health department, Bagerhat's Covid caseload currently stand at 2,479, while 1,665 people have recovered from the infection to date.
To stem the spread of coronavirus, local authorities have extended the ongoing lockdown in the Monglamunicipal area of the district by another week.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning strike turning into deadliest disaster in Bangladesh: Experts
DU observes centenary on July 1
No transport service but DU students asked to pay its fee
Country’s C-19 detection highest in two months
Once homeless, now see glimmer of hope
Abu Twa-haa went into hiding for personal reason: DB
BD 3 steps forward in broadband, 2 steps back in mobile net
“Ice” haul from Uttara, kingpin, 5 others held


Latest News
One person arrested with Yaba in Kishoreganj
Lockdown in Bogura municipality from Saturday midnight
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency
3 of a family found dead in Dhaka's Kadamtoli, woman detained
27 miners killed in Peru bus accident
Iran set to announce winner of presidential election
Couple, daughter killed in Bogura road accident
11 die in Khulna Hospital COVID unit in 24hrs
Chuadanga reports 76 more Covid cases
Cop killed as unidentified vehicle hits bicycle in Dhanmondi
Most Read News
Lightning kills two farmers in Sirajganj
Stolen child among three found dead in three dists
Diarrhoea kills four on Bangladesh Rohingya island
Cox’s Bazar WAQF Dev body meet held
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurating Digital Media Lab
Arsenic pollution: An overview
Khaleda invulnerablestate: Fakhrul
‘Mother, I want to live,’ Pori Moni tells PM
Eliminating child labour
Country in alarming state as C-19 deaths keep rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft