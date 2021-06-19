Bagerhat records 89 more Covid cases

The district on Friday reported 89 more Covid cases in 24 hours, as authorities struggle to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

Officials said the fresh coronavirus cases were detected after testing 179 samples. With the new cases, the district's positivity rate has now risen to

49%.

Besides, 63 people have died of Covid in the district to date, said civil surgeon Dr KM Humayun Kabir.

According to the district's health department, Bagerhat's Covid caseload currently stand at 2,479, while 1,665 people have recovered from the infection to date.

To stem the spread of coronavirus, local authorities have extended the ongoing lockdown in the Monglamunicipal area of the district by another week. -UNB







