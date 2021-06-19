Video
Saturday, 19 June, 2021
Front Page

Thakurgaon records highest rise in C-19 cases

Published : Saturday, 19 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Thakurgaon logged 109 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours till Thursday night, the district's highest single-day spike this year.
 The new infections were detected after testing 334 samples, said civil surgeon Dr Mahfuzar Rahman Sarkar. "The new cases have pushed up the district's positivity rate to
    32.63%," he said.
While 64 people tested positive for Covid after testing samples at M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur, Communicable Disease Control Centre, Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, and the upazila hospital, the remaining cases were confirmed by the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Center Dhaka, the civil surgeon said.
So far, some 2266 people in Thakurgaon have been infected with the virus, while 51 have died of Covid.
Meanwhile, the district administration on Thursday ordered the closure of all cattle markets in Thakurgaon for a week to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Also the district and upazila authorities have imposed strict restrictions such as the closure of all shops in the district by 5pm to break the chain of Covid transmission.    -UNB


