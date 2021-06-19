12 more die of Covid-19 at Rajshahi hospital

Twelve more people have died of Covid-19 at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) in the past 24 hours, officials said Friday.

Among them, six were confirmed Covid cases, while the remaining patients showed symptoms of the virus, hospital director Brigadier General

Shamim Yeazdani said.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi district, two from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore and three belonged to Naogaon district.

A total of 183 people have died of Covid-19 at RMCH in the last 18 days.

Shamim also said that some 41 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. "The figure was somewhat less than that of Thursday's, but the infection rate in Rajshahi rose to 43.87 percent," he said.

On Thursday, 561 samples were tested at RMCH of which 220 emerged positive. -UNB







