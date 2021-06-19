

N-dists hospitals flooded with C-19 patients: Minister

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while exchanging views with local people's representatives at his residence at Garpara in Manikganj on Friday.

The Health Minister said, "The country has not yet fully launched the vaccination programme. We hope to get more vaccine very soon. We will get vaccine from China and Russia and also from India."

"Immediately after vaccination no one can be

protected from the virus. It will take one month. Delta variant has also come to our country from India; its transmission capacity is more than 50 percent. We have to protect ourselves, our family and our country by following the health rules," he added.

The minister also said, "When Corona was under control in the country, there were about 1,500 patients in hospitals across the country. Due to the increase in infections, about four thousand patients are admitted to hospitals across the country and about four thousand new patients are being infected every day. If the number of patients increases at this rate, it will be difficult to accommodate corona patients in hospitals."

Zahid Maleque further said, "The economies of the countries where Corona was not under control have suffered. Our economy is still good. People are still working. But if the corona increases the economy will go down. That's why we all have to work in accordance with the rules of health."





